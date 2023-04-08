Police Officer, Woman Both Wounded, Suspect Dead In Domestic Incident Near Water Gap

UPDATE: A police officer was shot responding to a domestic incident that left a woman wounded and the gunman dead Saturday afternoon on the North Jersey side of the Delaware Water Gap, authorities confirmed.

Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer confirmed that the suspect had shot the woman and then opened fire on officers responding to the 1:30 p.m. April 8 incident just off Hanover Street in Phillipsburg.

The gunman then shot and killed himself, the prosecutor said.

Both the officer, who was wounded in the leg, and the woman, who was shot in the torso, were airlifted to nearby St. Luke's Hospital.

New Jersey State Police were among the responders at the scene of the shooting near Delaware River Park between the local firehouse and Phillipsburg Union Station off South Main Street.

Mayor Todd Tersigni told 69 News that he went to the hospital and found the officer in "good spirits."

