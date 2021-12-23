Police Officer Busted On DUI Charge: Authorities

A patrolman has been arrested for driving under the influence, according to a release by police and public records.

Daniel A. Benscics, 33, of Bethlehem, was arrested following a traffic stop on Dec. 12 at 2 a.m., according to Lititz Borough police.

Benscics was initially stopped for unsafe driving, but with police for he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, he was taken into custody, as stated in the release. He blew a 0.190% Breath Alcohol Content during his breathalyzer test for evidence, according to the release.

Benscics is a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School, who earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania and completed his Act 120 training at Allentown Police Academy, according to a report made by Patch when he first joined the force in Lower Saucon Township in Feb. 2013.

Benscics is a decorated patrolman with Upper Saucon Township who has previously been recognized at the Aggressive Driving Education and Enforcement Program Awards presentation in Allentown in 2019, according to a Facebook post by Bethlehem Health.

He was released after booking and his preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled, according to police and court documents.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.