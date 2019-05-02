Police: No Injuries After Helicopter Tips Over During Training At Lincoln Park Airport

No injuries were reported when a helicopter tipped over around 4:20 p.m. during a training session at Lincoln Park airport, local police said.

The pilot was performing maneuvers over a small grassy area when the tail rotor struck the ground, rolling the copter onto its side, Lincoln Park Police Detective Mike Bono said.

Flight training school "Aero Safety Training" operates out of the privately-owned airport but police did not know if the pilot was an employee or student from the school, Bono said.

Further investigation will be handled by the FAA.

