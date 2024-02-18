Police Nab NJ Hit-Run Driver Who Killed Woman, 68, With Sedan Stolen From Hackensack, NYPD Says

An unlicensed 18-year-old hit-and-run driver from Union County was captured after police said he slammed a sedan stolen out of Hackensack into another vehicle on Staten Island, killing a female passenger and critically injuring her husband.

Prince Nesbitt-Hall, a Rahway resident who already had an adult criminal record, went to police less than a half-hour after Tuesday night’s crash and reported that someone had stolen the 2020 Honda Accord from him, according to news reports.

It actually had been stolen from the former Pathmark Plaza on southbound Route 17 on Feb. 6, records show.

Nesbitt-Hall sped through a stop sign and T-boned a Mercedes Benz in the Bulls Head section of the borough near the Staten Island Expressway, the NYPD said.

The collision killed the 68-year-old front-seat passenger and critically injured her 70-year-old husband a mile from the Palistani couple’s home, where neighbors said they’d lived for at least a decade.

Citizen.App video shows a driver whom the NYPD identified as Nesbitt-Hall running from the wreckage.

Twenty minutes later, he reportedly showed up at the 121st Precinct police station a mile and a half away and said the Honda had been stolen, SI Live reported.

Nesbitt-Hall was already known to Staten Island police following three theft arrests. He didn’t have a valid driver’s license, either, they said.

They blew up his story and arrested Nesbitt-Hall on charges that include manslaughter, felony assault, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and falsely reporting an accident, as well as receiving stolen property.

