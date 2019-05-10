Contact Us
POLICE: Morris County Tech Placed On Lockdown, Students Report Shooting Threat
News

POLICE: Morris County Tech Placed On Lockdown, Students Report Shooting Threat

Cecilia Levine
Morris County Vocational School of Technology in Denville
Morris County Vocational School of Technology in Denville Photo Credit: Morris County Vocational School District

The Morris County School of Technology was placed on lockdown Friday morning as police investigated a shooting threat.

Students posted videos from the inside of the dark building on Snapchat saying there had been a shooting threat. Parents confirmed the threat on social media saying police were not letting any incoming buses drop students off.

Butler and Parsippany schools had an increased police presence for precautionary measures, parents told Daily Voice.

Buses from Morris County Tech were rerouted to Parsippany Hills High School, where students will spend the rest of the day or be transported to PHS for classes, Parsippany police said on Facebook.

"While the Denville Police Department conducts their investigation, will have an increased police presence at area schools," the department said.

"The increased presence is strictly precautionary and no threats have been made towards any school in the district."

A threat was made Thursday to Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne, which had an increased police presence Friday, Prospect Park Mayor Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah said.

"The threat at #PCTI has been isolated and there will be a large police presence in the school today," he wrote on Facebook. "School will have a normal schedule."

Check back for more.

