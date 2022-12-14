Police: Mom Caught Shoplifting At Bergen Walmart Deliberately Drop-Kicks Baby, Shows No Remorse

A woman caught shoplifting at a Bergen County Walmart deliberately drop-kicked her baby while being taken into custody, then showed no remorse afterward, authorities said.

It's difficult to comprehend -- and even harder to stomach -- if you’ve seen the video, which captured the assault at the Route 46 store in Teterboro.

Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson was being escorted to Walmart Asset Protection Office, where she “placed the child down in front of her and kicked the baby in the back” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano said.

It sent the nearly 2-year-old toddler flying across the floor, he said.

Asset protection personnel picked the girl up and handed her to an aunt who was with them, the lieutenant said.

The child was inconsolable and couldn’t stop crying, Napolitano said.

McDaniel, in turn, began punching the walls and yelling at the aunt to “shut [her] up,” he said.

McDaniel then tried to snatch the youngster out of the other woman’s arms while yelling at the baby to stop crying, Napolitano said.

Sgt. Victor Migliorino and Officer Jonathan Surak arrived soon after.

Both were disturbed by what they witnessed on the video – not to mention McDaniel’s utter lack of remorse -- but they kept their composure and took her into custody, the lieutenant said.

An ambulance crew checked out the child, who was fine physically, he said. She remained with her aunt.

McDaniel, meanwhile, was charged with child abuse, assault, shoplifting and criminal mischief. She remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

