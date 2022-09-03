Police-Involved Shooting Reported In Englewood

Police responding to a stabbing in Englewood were involved in a shooting, according to multiple sources.

CPR was in progress as a shooting victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the chest following the incident on West Englewood Avenue off the corner of Reade Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, they said.

A condition couldn't immediately be determined.

At least one and possibly two stabbing victims were also hospitalized in what was described as a domestic violence incident involving a suicidal resident, responders said. Their conditions also couldn't be immediately determined.

Two police officers required hospital attention for trauma, they said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to issue a statement. His office responded along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence. The New Jersey Attorney General's Office also was notified under state guidelines.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ALSO SEE: A 30-year-old Englewood man was wounded in a drive-by shooting. READ MORE HERE....

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.