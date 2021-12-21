Police In Maryland Investigate Fliers Blaming Jewish People For COVID-19

Police in Montgomery County, MD say someone in Silver Spring was spreading Anti-Semitic fliers reportedly blaming Jewish people for COVID-19 and they're trying to find out who is responsible.

Investigators say on Dec. 19, at around 9:40 a.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Brisbone Street on the report of a bias related incident. When they arrived, they observed literature containing Anti-Semitic language.

A witness says they saw an unknown male in a Volkswagen Jetta throw the literature from his car window at around 12:45 a.m. Numerous fliers containing the Anti-Semitic language were discovered throughout the Forest Estate neighborhood.

According to the Washington Post the fliers were put in plastic bags weighed down with rocks or corn kernels and tossed in front of dozens of homes.

The fliers included an image of a syringe and a QR code directing people to a website promoting Holocaust denial and support for Adolf Hitler, the Post reports.

Newsweek also reported that dozens of fliers “containing Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories that the coronavirus pandemic was started by the Jewish community” were found over the weekend in areas of California and North Carolina.

It's unclear if the incidents are linked.

