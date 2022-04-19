Police ID Person Of Interest In 'Revenge' Murder Of Orsolya Gaal

Gruesome new details are coming to light in connection with the weekend slaying of Orsolya Gaal.

A man who knew the 51-year-old Forest Hills mom and had access to her Juno Street home has been identified as a person of interest, but no names have been released, NBC New York reports citing multiple law enforcement sources.

Gaal's body was found by two walkers in the area after a blood trail led to her home, around 8 a.m., Saturday, April 16. She had been stabbed some 58 times in the neck, torso, and left arm. The sources also revealed she had wounds to her hands in an attempt to fight off her attacker.

In a chilling twist to the story, Gaal's husband, Howard Klein, reported receiving a text from her phone after the crime saying the killing was revenge for her sending him to jail years ago and "your whole family is next," the Daily Mail reported.

Gaal, a mother of two, was last seen on Friday night when she told her 13-year-old son Leo she was going out with friends.

After the discovery of his mother's body, Leo was handcuffed and questioned by NYPD before being released later Saturday. Gaal's husband and older son were out of town on a college visit at the time of the crime.

Investigators believe that Gaal was attacked in her basement, while the 13-year-old son was on the top floor of the home.

It is unclear what incident in the past the person was referring to in the text message.

On Tuesday, April 19, NYPD officials said no arrests have been made in the case but declined to say if there was a suspect, although, on Monday, they said there were no suspects.

