Police ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed On Route 46 In Teterboro As Garfield Woman

UPDATE: A 59-year-old Garfield woman was identified Tuesday as the pedestrian who was struck and killed on a treacherous stretch of Route 46 in Teterboro the day before.

Fetije Lickollari was crossing away from the crosswalk when she was struck by a Chrysler 300 on the highway’s eastbound side near Industrial Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday, Moonachie Police Chief Richard Behrens said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene soon after.

No charges were filed or summonses issued against the driver, who remained at the scene and then went with Moonachie police to headquarters to provide a statement.

“This is just another sad case of someone not crossing in the crosswalk,” Behrens said.

An investigation nonetheless was continuing, he said.

Daily Voice is withholding the name of the driver -- who authorities confirmed is a council member in a Passaic County municipality -- Because a preliminary investigation found no indications of wrongdoing.

The state Department of Transportation closed the eastbound highway between Green Street and Route 17, as well as one westbound lane for emergency vehicles, leading to major evening rush-hour backups.

Behrens thanked the DOT, Hasbrouck Heights police, the Little Ferry First Aid Squad, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which collected evidence.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office collected the body and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

The area is notorious for pedestrians being struck and killed while jaywalking across the busy highway. The scene of yesterday's crash, in particular, has a bus stop on the other side that employees from Walmart and elsewhere use. Many head straight across instead of using the crosswalk, police and witnesses say.

Less than two weeks ago, a Hudson County man was mowed down just up the road on eastbound Route 46 outside Teterboro Airport. No wrongdoing was found on the part of that driver, either.

