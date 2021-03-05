Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Garfield Driver Seriously Injures Bicyclist, 14, Crashes Into Oncoming SUV

Jerry DeMarco
Garfield police
Garfield police Photo Credit: Garfield PD

A Garfield motorist seriously injured a 14-year-old bicyclist, then struck an oncoming car with her sedan, authorities said.

The 69-year-old driver didn't see the boy in the crosswalk after she stopped her Hyundai Sonata on Wilson Street and made a right turn onto Outwater Lane shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Richard Uram said.

She inadvertently hit the gas, crashing the Hyundai into an oncoming Honda CRV driven by a 38-year-old Lodi man on Outwater, Uram said.

The boy "was lucky he didn’t get pinned between the two cars," the captain said.

He suffered a possible broken leg, however, along with road rash, and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Uram said.

Neither driver was injured, he added.

An investigation was continuing.

