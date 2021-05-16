Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: NJ State Trooper Struck By Vehicle In High-Speed Pursuit, Manhunt Underway
Police: Fleeing Route 46 Driver Injures Two In Wrong-Way Ridgefield Park Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Romy D. Fabre
Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A speeding driver led a Ridgefield Park police officer on a chase through village side streets before his coupe crashed into a pickup truck on the opposite side of the road, injuring its two occupants, authorities said.

Officer Brian Lyons tried to stop the BMW on westbound Route 46 shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, Lt. Arthur Jensen said.

The driver – Romy D. Fabre, 26, of Jamaica, Queens – then hit the gas and turned off the highway, Jensen said.

He eventually ended up heading south in the northbound lanes of the Main Street bypass when his vehicle collided with a Ford F350 pickup truck, the lieutenant said.

Fabre then bailed and tried to run before Sgt. William Morton nabbed him, Jensen said.

Fabre, who refused treatment for a hand injury, was arrested, processed and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

He remained there Sunday awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on aggravated assault, assault by auto, leaving the scene of a crash, eluding and obstruction charges. 

ALSO SEE: A New Jersey State Police trooper was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center after being injured during a high-speed stolen car pursuit that sparked a massive area-wide manhunt Sunday.

