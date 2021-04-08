Police: FBI Nabs Serial NJ, PA, MD Pharmacy Robber

A Maryland man was extradited to Harrisburg for robbing multiple pharmacies across three states, according to Southern York Regional police.

Jamal Alvin Lee Gwaltney, 30, of the 700 block of Villager Circle in Baltimore, MD, was arrested on July 19 in Maryland for armed robberies of pharmacies in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

One of his most notable robberies was in Pennsylvania at a Rite Aid in Shrewsbury located at 577 South Main Street on Dec. 21, 2020.

He held up the store with a Glock 23 handgun, stealing more than 80 different medications, worth nearly $36,000, according to initial charging documents.

He fled the scene in a Ford Focus his then girlfriend rented through a ride sharing app.

Police tracked him via GPS in the vehicle to a gas station located at 5425 Falls Road in Baltimore. After loading up on snacks and checking his trunk, he noticed the police and took off.

While fleeing Gwaltney blew through a stop sign and crashed into a pond, records show. He ditched the vehicle in the pond-- where authorities later retrieved $35,896.97 worth of stolen medicine.

Details in the robbery were released in May 2021, but information on the other robberies the "career criminal" is accused of had not been made public at the time of this publication, authorities said.

Gwaltney was charged with the following in York County, Pennsylvania:

F1 Robbery-Threat Immediate Serious Injury

F2 Possession Of Firearm Prohibited

F2 Receiving Stolen Property

F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License

F3 Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property

M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another (3 counts)

M2 Simple Assault (3 counts)

He was held in the Dauphin County prison without bail.

His preliminary hearing was Aug. 4 and all charges were withdrawn, according to court documents.

The details regarding why the charges were withdrawn have not been made public.

His arrest was made with the assistance of police in Shrewsbury and the FBI, according to Southern York Regional Police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.