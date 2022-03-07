Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: NYPD: Clifton Driver, 18, Shot In Head After Aiming Jeep At Officer During Bronx Stop
News

Police: Fatal Crash In North Arlington Might Have Involved Medical Episode

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
North Arlington police
North Arlington police Photo Credit: North Arlington PD

A 63-year-old driver who died following a crash in North Arlington may have suffered a medical episode beforehand, authorities said.

Three vehicles were involved in the 7:18 a.m. collision outside the Riverside Laundromat on a busy stretch of River Road near the Belleville Turnpike on Monday, March 7 -- a Ford Mustang, a Toyota Sienna and a Nissan, Capt. Robert Reilly said.

Responders conducted CPR on the Newark driver, who Reilly said was pronounced dead at Clara Maas Medical Center in Belleville.

Police were completing preliminary reports on Monday as part of their investigation.

Reports were being completed Monday. Police were investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.