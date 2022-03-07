Police: Fatal Crash In North Arlington Might Have Involved Medical Episode

A 63-year-old driver who died following a crash in North Arlington may have suffered a medical episode beforehand, authorities said.

Three vehicles were involved in the 7:18 a.m. collision outside the Riverside Laundromat on a busy stretch of River Road near the Belleville Turnpike on Monday, March 7 -- a Ford Mustang, a Toyota Sienna and a Nissan, Capt. Robert Reilly said.

Responders conducted CPR on the Newark driver, who Reilly said was pronounced dead at Clara Maas Medical Center in Belleville.

Police were completing preliminary reports on Monday as part of their investigation.

