Police: Fair Lawn Restaurant Employees Injured Nabbing Car Burglar From Wayne

A car burglar was hospitalized in custody after he assaulted two employees at a Fair Lawn restaurant who tried to stop him, authorities said.

Mojtaba Kahn, 34, of Wayne swung an outdoor ashtray at the men after he broke into a 2017 Ford pickup truck parked in the lot of The Craftsman on Maple Avenue, Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The victims – one, 48, from Wayne, the other, 25, of Fair Lawn – sustained facial injuries, Metzler said.

They held Kahn down until officers arrived, he said.

Kahn remained held Friday at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, where Metzler said he was taken by the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps for an evaluation following Wednesday afternoon's incident.

He’s charged with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, theft and weapons offenses and awaits a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

