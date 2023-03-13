Police: Englewood Girl Has Smarts To Take Photo Of Lewd Driver's Distinctive Pickup

A driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck older than him was arrested after authorities said he masturbated while asking an Englewood schoolgirl for directions.

Now they're wondering whether there may have been other incidents.

The 16-year-old victim told police she was walking to school on Knickerbocker Road on Friday, March 10 when the driver pulled up in a 1996 Dodge Ram pickup, Lt. Fred Pulice said.

As she approached the truck to respond to his request for directions, she saw him masturbating, the lieutenant said.

The girl fled -- but not before taking a cell phone photo of the distinctive vehicle and its license plate, Pulice said.

Officers arrested Nicolas Gallego, 23, nearby moments later, he said. They charged him with lewdness and child endangerment and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Monday.

Pulice, meanwhile, asked that anyone else who may have encountered Gallego or has information about any similar incidents contact Detective Sgt. Maciej Mlynaryk (201) 871-6432 or Detective Michael Chapman at (201) 871-6449.

Crimestoppers also offers rewards of up to $1,000 cash for info that significantly helps a police investigation. Tips can be made anonymously at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 any time of day.

