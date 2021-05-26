Police: Elmwood Park Man Stabbed In Chest Refuses Help, Gets Ride To Hospital

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Jerry DeMarco
Elmwood Terrace Apartments, Elmwood Park
Elmwood Terrace Apartments, Elmwood Park Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: EPPD

A 32-year-old Elmwood Park man who was stabbed in the chest Wednesday night wasn't cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

The victim refused police and medical assistance after a call came in from the Elmwood Terrace Apartments around 5:30 p.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

"He was bleeding pretty heavily," Foligno said, adding that no weapon was recovered.

A family member drove the victim to the hospital, the chief said.

Meanwhile, detectives were trying to determine what happened. 

