Police: Edgewater Supermarket Customers Tackle Professor Taking 'Upskirt' Pic Of Underage Girl

A former adjunct professor was tackled by customers who caught him taking an "upskirt" photo of an underage girl on a Edgewater supermarket checkout line, authorities said.

Responding officers found several good Samaritans holding down David M. Chapinski, 41, of Somerset at the Mitsuawa Market on River Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Detective Sgt. Teddy Wetklow said.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and obtained surveillance footage that shows Chapinski on the checkout line "with absolutely no groceries," Wetklow said.

"It appears he was on the line strictly to take the upskirt photo of the juvenile female," the sergeant said.

A voyeuristic product of the Internet, "upskirting" is a cottage industry so prevalent that some states had to pass laws to address it. Hundreds of thousands -- if not millions -- of photos are posted online, with countless sites devoted to them alone.

Upskirters will position their cell phones in variety of places -- sometimes beneath stairways or venue seats.

Formerly of Bergen County, Chapinski most recently was an instructor in the Department of Economics, Finance and Global Business at William Paterson University in Wayne, according to his online profile.

Records show a previous arrest for similar offenses.

Chapinski was charged this time with invasion of privacy and harassment and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

