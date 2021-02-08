Police: DWI Driver From PA Demolishes Utility Pole Off Route 46 In PalPark

A drunk driver from Pennsylvania escaped serious injury when his sedan slammed into a utility pole off Route 46 in Bergen County, authorities said.

Austin Palmer, 21, was behind the wheel of a 2010 Nissan Altima that toppled the pole on Grand Avenue near West Columbia Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Palisades Park Police Sgt. Alex Monteleone said.

Palmer, of Fallsington, PA was brought to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck -- where Monteleone said a blood sample was taken -- following the crash near an industrial building that once housed the Soap Factory disco just off westbound Route 46.

Police charged him with DWI and destruction of property.

The road remained closed until 5 p.m. while a PSE&G crew replaced the pole and completed other repairs.

The driver escaped serious injury, police said. DAILY VOICE contributor

