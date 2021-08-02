Police: Driver Crashes Stolen SUV On Route 17 During Paramus Pursuit

A police chase ended when the driver crashed a stolen SUV into a utility pole on Route 17 in Paramus before dawn Monday, authorities said.

Officer Nicholas Tanelli began pursuing the 2018 Audi SQ5 after it sped past him on the southbound highway shortly before 1:30 a.m., Ehrenberg said.

The driver -- identified as Terrence T. Smith, 19, of Newark -- was wearing a ski mask, adding that he and a passenger wore black gloves.

Smith made a hard turn into the exit between the Marshalls and Chipotle before barreling back onto the highway, he said.

Tanelli was joined by Sgt. Sean Nutland and Officer Josh Capizzi as he pursued the Audi, which had been reported stolen out of Washington Township, Ehrenberg said.

Smith then lost control and the SUV slammed into the utility pole near Midland Avenue, he said.

Police immediately grabbed Smith as his passenger fled, the chief said. A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit helped search for him, with no luck, he said.

Smith was checked out for injuries at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center before he was processed at police headquarters and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a detention hearing, Ehrenberg said.

He's charged with eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.

