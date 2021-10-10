Police Detect 'A Lot Of Oddness' In Brian Laundrie's Parents' Story, Report Says

A spokesperson for the local police department in Sarasota County, Florida searching for Brian Laundrie said in a new interview that there has been "a lot of oddness" in the information his parents have shared with law enforcement.

In the interview with NewsNation, City of North Port PD Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said he doesn't know what to believe when it comes to the information Laundrie's parents have shared with police about their son's disappearance.

"We've said from the beginning, there's a lot of oddness here," Taylor said. "A lot of things that just didn't make sense."

Laundrie, age 23, is a person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée and fellow New York native, 22-year-old Long Island resident Gabby Petito, of Blue Point in Suffolk County.

Petito disappeared while traveling across the country with Laundrie in her van, and her remains were later found in a Wyoming national park.

Taylor noted that Laundrie's parents reported their son's disappearance on Friday, Sept. 17, days after they said he was last seen.

He also pointed out that the timeline of Laundrie's disappearance has changed, as his parents initially reported that Laundrie was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 14, and are now saying it was actually a day earlier.

"There's a lot of things that are odd there," he said.

Authorities have searched for Laundrie in a Florida nature reserve where his parents said he was last seen.

When asked if law enforcement was monitoring Laundrie prior to his disappearance, Taylor said authorities were doing "everything within the law" that they could with the facts available at the time.

He said police are working to figure out how Laundrie got away.

This continues to. be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.