North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Police: Combative Driver Tangles With Officers At Rochelle Park Auto Shop

Jerry DeMarco
Erin Andres Espinal
Erin Andres Espinal Photo Credit: RPPD

A BMW owner fought Rochelle Park police after trying to retrieve his disabled car from a local auto body shop, authorities said.

Responding to the call, Sgt. Chris Bermudez and Officer Brian Monico found Erin Andres Espinal, 26, of Brooklyn in a restricted area of the Essex Street shop refusing to leave his 335i, Lt. James DePreta said.

When they asked him to leave, Espinal became combative, tangling with the officers, he said.

Espinal was subdued after a brief struggle, then taken to a local hospital, the lieutenant said.

He was charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault on police, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing before being released to hospital staff.

Rochelle Park Police Chief Dean Pinto thanked Maywood police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office for their  assistance.

"We will not allow the crime and victimization that has exploded elsewhere to become common and accepted here," the chief said. "Our officers -- working in concert with our local, county, and regional partners -- have once again shown that they will quickly and effectively utilize their training, skills, and vast professional networks to bring those responsible for willfully violating our laws to justice."

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

