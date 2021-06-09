Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: No Doubt He Created A Most Memorable Villain: Michael K. Williams Of 'The Wire' Dies
News

Police: Car Thief Drives Wrong Way On Route 3

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Christian Diaz
Christian Diaz Photo Credit: LYNDHURST PD

A car thief drove the wrong way on Route 3 before police caught him in Lyndhurst, authorities said.

East Rutherford police broke off a pursuit when Christian Diaz, 34, Newark drove the Ford SUV west in the eastbound lanes of Route 3 just after midnight Saturday.

Hearing their alert, Lyndhurst Sgt. Richard Jasinski began chasing the vehicle after Diaz drove the wrong way through the highway entrance, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

The pursuit continued at high speed through the township, with Diaz ignoring lights and signs, Auteri said.

Officer Matthew Dudek and Anthony Giaquinto joined the pursuit and helped stop Diaz at the intersection of Riverside and Fern avenues, the lieutenant said.

Diaz told police he fled because “he was scared after taking the vehicle without permission,” Auteri said.

The owner later confirmed knowing Diaz but not giving him permission to take the SUV, he said.

Diaz was charged with unlawful taking of a means of conveyance, eluding and resisting arrest. Police also gave him several traffic summonses before releasing Diaz pending court action.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.