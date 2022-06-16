Police: Bergen County Girl, 16, Groped On Borough Street, Arrest Made

A Bergenfield teen told police she was groped on a local street by a stranger whom they arrested a short time later.

The girl, 16, told them she was walking on Wilbur Road when she was approached near Quincy Lane by a man who grabbed her breasts over her top and fled around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Detective Lt. William Duran said.

Uniformed officers and detectives immediately flooded the area, Duran said.

Detective Rick Tauber found and arrested Kristofer Rodriguez, 23, near the corner of Melrose and Anderson avenues roughly a half-hour later, he said.

Rodriguez was charged with criminal sexual contact and child endangerment before being released pending court action under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

