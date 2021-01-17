Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Pole Split, Wires Downed In Crash, Route 9W Expected To Remain Closed For Hours

Jerry DeMarco
Route 9W (Sylvan Ave), Englewood Cliffs
Route 9W (Sylvan Ave), Englewood Cliffs Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Route 9W was expected to remain closed in Englewood Cliffs in both directions possibly until dark Sunday after a vehicle slammed into and split a utility pole.

Wires were strung across Sylvan Avenue at New Street following the mid-morning crash on the road's southbound side

Both occupants of the vehicle refused medical treatment, responders said.

Route 9W (Sylvan Ave), Englewood Cliffs

Jerry DeMarco

Responders included a PSE&G crew, borough firefighters who cleaned up a fuel spill, Fort Lee and Palisades Interstate Parkway police who assisted with traffic control and the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Route 9W (Sylvan Ave) in Englewood Cliffs.

Jerry DeMarco

