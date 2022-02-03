Plow Employee Who Splashed Lakewood Orthodox Jews With Snow Fired: Report

A snowplow worker slammed on social media for tossing snow onto a pair of unsuspecting Orthodox Jewish men has been fired from his job, NJ Advance Media reports.

Donny Klarmann posted then deleted the video, which shows the plow driver dumping a load of snow onto the men walking to Saturday services then driving away. One of the workers can be heard chuckling.

The man's employer, Waste Management, issued a statement on Tuesday, Feb. 1: “While the incident did not involve a company vehicle or company equipment, the employee associated with this social media post is no longer employed with Waste Management.

“The conduct of this former employee is unacceptable and not in accordance with WM’s code of conduct, commitments and values."

The employee initially was suspended after the incident became public via social media. No charges had been filed, although a joint investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Lakewood police was ongoing.

Upset community members blasted the snowplow workers on social media.

In a video titled "keeping the shame alive," TikTok user @noxiousbongwater slammed the workers, calling the incident "absolutely unacceptable." She said she hopes authorities conclude the incident was a hate crime, not a harmless prank.

"Not only is what he did dangerous reckless and hateful but he could've killed them if a chunk of ice or rock flew up and hit them.

