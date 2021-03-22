Plea Deal: Hit-Run Driver Gets 3 Years In Death Of Hawthorne Grandpa In Glen Rock

A 67-year-old driver who sped off after a crash that killed a Hawthorne grandfather as he crossed a Glen Rock street was sentenced to a plea-bargained three years in state prison.

Marina Lee of Hawthorne stopped and got out at one point to clear her windshield of rice pudding that Biagio Lembo, 65, had been carrying when her Chevy Tahoe hit him in front of the SuperFresh on Lincoln Avenue in Hawthorne on March 5, 2019, authorities said.

Midland Park police said they found the widowed Lee with her heavily-damaged truck in the Burger King parking lot up the road.

Lee, who worked as an office manager, claimed she thought she struck an animal, they said.

Lembo died eight days later at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

Born in Italy, Biagio settled in Paterson, where he was a former amateur boxer at Lou Costello’s gym and a short-order cook. He moved to Hawthorne in 2005.

Rather than go to trial, Lee took a deal from prosecutors following his death.

In exchange for leniency, she pleaded guilty to knowingly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Superior Court Judge Keith A. Bachman sentenced Lee to the agreed-upon three years this past Friday in Hackensack.

She must serve 85% of it – 2½ years – before she’ll be eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

Lee had been free following two court appearances since the crash. Bachman sent her to the Bergen County Jail on Friday to await transfer to a state prison.

