North Passaic Daily Voice
Plea Deal Could Have Passaic Man Who Sexually Assaulted Two Kids Out Of Prison In Seven Years

Jerry DeMarco
Ediberto Ordaz
Ediberto Ordaz Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Passaic man who admitted sexually assaulting two young children could be back on the street after serving less than seven years in state prison.

Ediberto Ordaz, 56, was arrested this past January following an investigation by conducted by the Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes’s Office Special Victims Unit and Passaic police.

He quickly took a deal from prosecutors rather than go to trial, pleading guilty in April to sexually assaulting both children -- one of whom Valdes said was between 7 and 11 years old at the time and the other, who was 12 -- at a home in Passaic between September 2016 and January 2019.

A Superior Court judge in Paterson on Tuesday sentenced Ordaz to a plea-bargained eight years in state prison, 85% of which he must serve before he'll be eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act, the prosecutor said.

That comes to six years and eight months.

Ordaz also must register as a sexual offender under Megan’s Law and will be subject to lifetime parole supervision.

