PLEA DEAL: 10 Years, No Parole, Awaits Philly Dealer Who Slung Meth In NJ

UPDATE: A plea deal is sending a Philadelphia drug dealer who slung meth in New Jersey to federal prison for 10 years without parole, authorities said.

Nasir White, 30, took the deal, pleading guilty to drug conspiracy, rather than risk the consequences of being convicted at a trial. He must serve out the entire sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

A fellow dealer, Shawn McGuriman, took the same deal and was sentenced in August 2021 to a decade behind bars, as well, authorities said.

White and McGuriman had a half-pound of meth that they'd agreed to sell to another person when they were arrested in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler sentenced White on Monday, Nov. 21, to five years of supervised release.

Sellinger credited special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) with the investigation leading to the pleas and sentences, secured by Deputy U.S. Attorney Andrew Carey of his office.

