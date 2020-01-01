Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Plastic Bag Bans Go Into Effect New Year's Day In These North Jersey Towns

Cecilia Levine

News

Plastic Bag Bans Go Into Effect New Year's Day In These North Jersey Towns

Cecilia Levine
Time to stock up on those reusable bags.
Time to stock up on those reusable bags. Photo Credit: Daily Voice Photo

Time to stock up on those reusable bags.

A plastic bag ban in several towns and one county in New Jersey begins New Year's Day.

Many grocery stores are selling reusable bags for a dollar or two at check-out, instead of handing out single-use plastic bags for free.

The change is part of a larger movement already under way in several parts of the state.

Here's where you'll need to bring-your-own bags:

  • Bayonne: An ordinance passed June 19 also bans plastic straws.
  • Garfield: An ordinance passed Aug. 13 also bans plastic straws.
  • Glen Rock: There is a 10-cent charge on reusable and paper bags across Glen Rock. Violators face a $200 fine.
  • Paramus: Single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam containers banned in an ordinance Aug. 21.
  • Ridgewood: A free on paper bags is also in effect, thanks to an ordinance passed June 12.
  • Saddle Brook: No more single-use plastic bags as of an Aug. 1 ordinance passed.
  • South Orange: A 5-cent fee on paper bags and ban of single-use plastic bags were adopted July 8.

