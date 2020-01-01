Plastic Bag Bans Go Into Effect New Year's Day In These North Jersey Towns

Time to stock up on those reusable bags.

A plastic bag ban in several towns and one county in New Jersey begins New Year's Day.

Many grocery stores are selling reusable bags for a dollar or two at check-out, instead of handing out single-use plastic bags for free.

The change is part of a larger movement already under way in several parts of the state.

Here's where you'll need to bring-your-own bags:

Bayonne: An ordinance passed June 19 also bans plastic straws.

Garfield: An ordinance passed Aug. 13 also bans plastic straws.

Glen Rock: There is a 10-cent charge on reusable and paper bags across Glen Rock. Violators face a $200 fine.

Paramus: Single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam containers banned in an ordinance Aug. 21.

Ridgewood: A free on paper bags is also in effect, thanks to an ordinance passed June 12.

Saddle Brook: No more single-use plastic bags as of an Aug. 1 ordinance passed.

South Orange: A 5-cent fee on paper bags and ban of single-use plastic bags were adopted July 8.

