Plane Skids Off Sussex County Runway Into Lake, 4 Passengers Climb Into Fishing Boat Unharmed

Four people got onto a fishing boat unharmed in a lake that their plane skidded into after going off the runway at Aeroflex-Andover Airport.

Two adults and two children walked away from the unharmed, after the Cessna C172 they were on skid off Runway 3-21, into brush and onto Lake Aeroflex around 1 p.m. Friday, ABC7 reports .

Several other reports say that the plane -- headed to Morristown -- was diverted to the airport after leaving from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, due to a temporary air restriction caused by the arrival of President Trump.

The plane sunk minutes later, the report says.

The FAA was investigating.

