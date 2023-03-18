Pizzeria Comes Up With Brilliant Way To Support NJ Toddler Battling Leukemia

He may be small but he is mighty: A South Jersey toddler who is battling leukemia will be featured on the pizza boxes at a local joint.

A portion of every pizza purchased during the month of April at Genova Pizza in Audobon will go toward Callen's family.

Genova created Callen's very own animated character that will be featured on all of the Grandma pizza boxes during the month of April.

Callen's pies kick off Genova's new campaign to honor a local superhero every three months.

Callen, otherwise known as "Super Cal" — was diagnosed with leukemia in February but has been fighting bravely ever since, his godmother said on a GoFundMe campaign.

"Callen's name is of Gaelic origin and means 'rock' or 'brave little battler,'" Becky Sarlo writes.

"Days after only his second birthday, he's already living up to that name, being an inspiration to everyone around him. As he embarks on this challenging journey, we are reminded that sometimes the bravest battles are fought by the smallest warriors."

Click here to donate and here for the Genova Pizza website.

