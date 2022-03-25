Pizza Guy Charged With DWI, Reckless Driving In Fair Lawn Rollover Crash

A pizza delivery man was drunk when he rolled his car in Fair Lawn, authorities said.

Fair Lawn Rescue Squad members cut out the windshield to extricate John Keegan, 59, of Ridgewood, after his SUV landed on its side on Broadway at 30th Street Monday evening, March 21, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps checked Keegan out, found him uninjured and turn him over to police, Metzler said.

Officers arrested him after Keegan refused to submit to a roadside sobriety test, the sergeant said.

They charged Keegan with DWI, reckless driving and failing to maintain a lane, then released him to a responsible adult pending a Municipal Court hearing under John’s Law.

