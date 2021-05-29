Pilot Pleads Guilty To Watching Porn, Exposing Himself To Female Co-Pilot On Flight From Philly

A former Southwest Airlines pilot pleaded guilty to watching porn on his laptop and exposing himself to the female co-pilot during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando last August.

Michael Haak, 60, of Longwood, FL, was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine by U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson.

Haak was the captain on the Aug. 10, 2020 flight from Philadelphia International Airport to Orlando International Airport and assisted by a female first officer in command, whom he had never met before, federal officials said.

Haak admitted that after the aircraft had achieved cruising altitude, he got out of the pilot’s seat, and while still in the cockpit of the plane, intentionally took his clothes off and watched porn on a laptop computer, federal officials said.

As the plane continued its flight, Haak further engaged in inappropriate conduct in the cockpit, as the first officer continued to perform her duties as an assigned aircrew member, authorities said.

Southwest Airlines “does not tolerate behavior of this nature and will take prompt action if such conduct is substantiated," spokesperson Chris Mainz said.

Further, the airline only learned of Haak's behavior after he voluntarily left the airline, Mainz said.

Haak was originally charged last April with intentionally committing a lewd, indecent or obscene act in a public place.

The charges were filed in Maryland because it was one of the states that the plane flew over that day.

Haak's final flight with Southwest was Aug. 31, 2020.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner praised the FBI for its work in the investigation and thanked the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General and Southwest Airlines for their assistance. Mr. Lenzner thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney P. Michael Cunningham, who prosecuted the case.

