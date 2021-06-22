PICS: Watercraft Crashes Into Boat On Lake Hopatcong, Sinks Both Vessels, Hospitalizes Operator

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Valerie Musson
The operator of a personal watercraft was hospitalized after crashing into a 25-foot boat on Lake Hopatcong and causing both vessels to sink Monday night, state police confirmed. Photo Credit: Contributed
Photo 2 Photo Credit: Contributed
Photo 3 Photo Credit: Contributed
Photo 4 Photo Credit: Contributed
Photo 5 Photo Credit: Contributed

The operator of a personal watercraft was hospitalized after crashing into a 25-foot boat on Lake Hopatcong and causing both vessels to sink Monday night, state police confirmed.

The watercraft struck the boat on a portion of the lake near Liffy Island around 7:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

Both vessels sunk following the crash, and the watercraft operator was taken to Morristown Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Peele said.

Two other passengers on the boat were uninjured in the crash, Peele said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

