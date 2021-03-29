Pickup Rolls Into Trees Off Route 17

A victim was hospitalized after a pickup truck rolled off Route 17 into the woods.

The injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, responders said after the Toyota slid off the rainy southbound highway and into a wooded area off the southbound highway near East Allendale Avenue in Saddle River on Sunday.

Two tow trucks were needed to remove it and borough firefighters cleaned up a significant fuel spill.

Two tow trucks eventually were needed to remove the vehicle. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Also assisting their Saddle River colleagues were Allendale and Upper Saddle River police and Allendale EMS.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

Aftermath. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

