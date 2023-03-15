Pickup Rams Pickup On Hackensack Street

It isn't every day (or night) that you see the same vehicle hit another.

Hackensack police were investigating an overnight crash in which one Ford F-150 pickup truck slammed into another and landed on its side with its front axle split.

The driver climbed out a rear window following the crash on Clay Street, just off Railroad Place, shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, responders said.

He was treated at the scene by members of the Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Hackensack University Medical Center ALS, they said.

City firefighters responded along with police, who were investigating the cause.

Both vehicles had to be towed.

