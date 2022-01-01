Pickup Plows Into East Rutherford Restaurant

A pickup truck lived up to its name when it rammed through the wall of an East Rutherford restaurant as the dawn of the new year approached.

The Dodge Ram went straight through the wall facing the parking lot of Al Di La, a restaurant and banquet hall on Hoboken Road between Paterson Avenue and Enoch Street, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver initially appeared unharmed. Information on the circumstances was still being obtained.

Nick's Towing Service removed the pickup, which caused substantial damage to the business and required, among other things, a visit by a borough building inspector.

