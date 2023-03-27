Pickup Crash Snaps Paramus Pole Clean Off

A pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, snapping it from its base, at a busy Paramus intersection on Monday.

The 57-year-old driver from Hillsdale declined medical attention after the Chevy Silverado rammed the pole, downing utility lines on Paramus Road just past Midland Avenue and off the corner of Mill Run around 8:30 a.m. March 27, Police Sgt. Michael Pollaro said.

He'd apparently become disoriented before the crash, the sergeant said.

Belfi's Towing removed the truck. A PSE&G crew handled the pole repairs.

That stretch of Paramus Road was expected to remain closed at least until noon.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

