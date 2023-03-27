Contact Us
Pickup Crash Snaps Paramus Pole Clean Off

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene of the crash outside 548 Paramus Road in Paramus on Monday, March 27.
At the scene of the crash outside 548 Paramus Road in Paramus on Monday, March 27. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, snapping it from its base, at a busy Paramus intersection on Monday.

The 57-year-old driver from Hillsdale declined medical attention after the Chevy Silverado rammed the pole, downing utility lines on Paramus Road just past Midland Avenue and off the corner of Mill Run around 8:30 a.m. March 27, Police Sgt. Michael Pollaro said.

He'd apparently become disoriented before the crash, the sergeant said.

Belfi's Towing removed the truck. A PSE&G crew handled the pole repairs.

That stretch of Paramus Road was expected to remain closed at least until noon.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

