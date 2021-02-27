PHOTOS/VIDEO: Garfield Fire Ravages Multi-Family, Mixed-Use Building

A firefighter sustained a minor injury falling down stairs during a destructive blaze that blew through the rear of a multi-family, mixed-use Garfield building late Friday into Saturday.
The fire broke out shortly before 11:30 p.m. on an upper floor of the three-story Maple Avenue building, which houses the Sud's City laundry on Palisade Avenue. A rear portion of the building collapsed soon after.
Firefighters also had to deal with downed wires in the stubborn blaze, which was finally brought under control at 1:50 a.m.
Jeff Stang produced up-close video:
No other injuries were reported.
Mutual responders included firefighters from Elmwood Park, Lodi and Teaneck.
