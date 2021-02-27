Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Garfield Fire Ravages Multi-Family, Mixed-Use Building

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
42 Maple Street, Garfield
42 Maple Street, Garfield Photo Credit: Jon Ryan for DAILY VOICE

A firefighter sustained a minor injury falling down stairs during a destructive blaze that blew through the rear of a multi-family, mixed-use Garfield building late Friday into Saturday.

The fire broke out shortly before 11:30 p.m. on an upper floor of the three-story Maple Avenue building, which houses the Sud's City laundry on Palisade Avenue. A rear portion of the building collapsed soon after.

Firefighters also had to deal with downed wires in the stubborn blaze, which was finally brought under control at 1:50 a.m.

Jeff Stang produced up-close video:

At the scene.

JeffStang Fire Photography

No other injuries were reported.

Aftermath.

Carl Roberts

Mutual responders included firefighters from Elmwood Park, Lodi and Teaneck.

Flames blew out the rear upper floors.

Jon Ryan for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters had to battle the Maple Avenue blaze in Garfield from the exterior.

Jon Ryan for DAILY VOICE

