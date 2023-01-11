PHOTOS: Suspect Shot During DEA Operation In Fort Lee

One suspect was hospitalized and three others were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in Fort Lee, witnesses said.

Members of a DEA task force out of Newark were conducting an operation when gunfire erupted on Whiteman Street off Lemoine Avenue near the Whiteman Park Plaza around 1:30 p.m., knowledgeable law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

At least 20 rounds had been fired, some of which struck a Toyota sedan that slammed head-on into a utility pole.

Two DEA agents were believed to have discharged their weapons.

The wounded suspect was taken in custody to Hackensack University Medical Center after being shot in the leg, the sources said, adding that his wounds weren't considered life-threatening.

He may have accidentally shot himself, they said, but that couldn't immediately be confirmed.

There was no danger to the public and no law enforcement officers were injured, authorities said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that detectives from his Major Crimes Unit were investigating "a shooting involving law enforcement that occurred on Whiteman Street."

The prosecutor didn't provide any further details.

His detectives were assisted by members of the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification who collected evidence.

