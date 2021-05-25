Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Passaic County Boy, 17, Held After Abducting, Raping, Beating Girl, 16
News

PHOTOS: Route 80 Tied Up For Hours By Multi-Vehicle Crash, Fuel Spill

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The crash drew onlookers.
The crash drew onlookers. Photo Credit: ABC Towing for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: Westbound Route 80 traffic was snarled for several hours in Bergen County on Tuesday following a crash involving a tractor-trailer, a sedan and a heavy fuel spill.

Ridgefield Park firefighters extricated the driver of a BMW that was involved in the crash  at mile marker 67.7 in the local lanes approaching Hackensack in Bogota around 2:30 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported, however.

Ridgefield Park firefighters extricated the BMW driver.

ABC Towing for DAILY VOICE

A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit joined firefighters in cleaning up fuel that leaked from the jack-knifed tractor's tank, which was ripped off in the crash.

As a result, the local westbound lanes were closed for 45 minutes and then only the shoulder was passable for nearly four hours. State Police diverted vehicles into the express lanes where possible.

Ridgefield Park firefighters were among the responders.

ABC Towing for DAILY VOICE

Bogota firefighters also responded.

The jackknifed tractor lost its tank, leaking fuel.

ABC Towing for DAILY VOICE

The view from the Teaneck Road bridge.

Charisse Viscomi Santos for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.