PHOTOS: Minivan Lands On Pickup Truck On Route 4

Three victims were hospitalized after a minivan went airborne and landed on top of a pickup truck on Route 4 in Paramus, responders said.

The most seriously injured, police at the scene said, was the driver of the Toyota Sienna, which crashed nose-first into the ground next to the driveway of Stickley Furniture & Mattress on the westbound highway near the Farview Avenue overpass shortly before 9:30 am. Monday.

Paramus police, firefighters, heavy rescue members and ambulances (2) responded.

All Points towing responded to remove the minivan and Ford pickup.

Boyd A. Loving took a series of photos (below) and contributed to this article.

