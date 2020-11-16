PHOTOS: Fire Destroys Ridgefield Multi-Family Home

Flames blew through the roof of a two-family Ridgefield home on Monday.

All residents got out safely and no one was injured in the two-alarm noontime blaze, Fire Chief David Brierty said.

Firefighters found the second floor and basement of the Walnut Street house fully involved, Brierty said.

Part of the roof collapsed soon after.

Brierty declared the blaze under control shortly before 2 p.m., the chief said.

Firefighters continued to hit hot spots after that.

The cause appeared accidental, Brierty said. An investigation was continuing.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Englewood, Fairview, Fort Lee, Leonia and Palisades Park, the chief said.

At the scene of Monday's fire in Ridgefield. Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Flames shot through the roof of the Walnut Street home in Ridgefield. DAILY VOICE

