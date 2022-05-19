Contact Us
Philly Fugitive On US Marshals 'Top 10' List Captured After NJ Standoff: Report

Jon Craig
Ramonte Foster, Photo Credit: US Marshals Service

One of the US Marshals' "10 Most Wanted Fugitives" has been captured in South Jersey, NJ Advance Media reported.

Ramonte Foster, 18, of Philadelphia, was arrested Tuesday, May 17 when a Salem City police officer spotted him outside a home on Morrison Avenue at about 7:30 p.m., the outlet said.

Foster briefly barricaded himself in a house, then fled into an alley before his capture, the outlet said.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

