Philly Catholic School Accidentally Sells Bright Red Thongs For Mother's Day: Report

A risque Mother's Day gift sold at a Philadelphia Catholic school has gone viral.

The St. Anselm School sold faux flowers intended to be thoughtful Mother's Day gifts, but when a student's parents unraveled the gift, they discovered that the "rose" was actually a bright red thong, NY Post reports.

The video, uploaded by Storyful, had garnered more than 300,000 views and 700 comments on Facebook as of Thursday, May 12.

"Wow! My grade school has certainly evolved with their thinking since I went there," one user commented.

"Oops! You had ONE job! ONE," another commenter wrote.

The school's principal apologized for the mixup in an email sent to concerned parents and ensured they will "take steps to prevent a further recurrence," the outlet reports.

Click here for more from NY Post.

