Philanthropic Bergen County Couple Suing 'Fashion Boss' Lawyer For Fraud

Cecilia Levine
Brittany Rawlings is being sued by a Mahwah couple locally known for their philanthropic efforts.
Brittany Rawlings is being sued by a Mahwah couple locally known for their philanthropic efforts. Photo Credit: Brittany Rawlings

A Bergen County couple is taking a 34-year-old lawyer to court claiming she fraudulently stole more than $560,000 from them, the New York Post reports.

Lawrence and Theresa Salameno of Allendale -- who were the lead donors for Ramapo College's spiritual center -- became friendly with Brittany Rawlings in 2013 after she went to dinner with their son.

The Salamenos gave Rawlings cash as preliminary investors in her company " FashionBoss," an online resource for budding fashion business owners.

Rawlings --  who touts herself as an esteemed fashion expert and litigator on LinkedIn -- told the couple over lunch and dinner meetings she was issuing stock and hiring employees to help "thousands" of clients, according to the New York Post.

Brittany Rawlings

A lawsuit in Manhattan Federal Court, however, says the fashionista was actually using the funds to "keep up her active social life in the Miami party scene."

The Salamenos apparently gave Rawlings more than $560,000 before she disappeared, The Post says.

Click here for the full story from the New York Post.

