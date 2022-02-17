Philadelphia Community Mourns Sudden Death Of Popular Musician Killed At Wawa

A Philadelphia community is mourning the sudden loss of a local musician and bartender after he was tragically stabbed to death in his car at a Wawa parking lot on Valentine's Day.

Roger Segal, 49, had been sitting in his car eating food he'd just purchased from the store on the 1600 block of S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard before someone told store employees to check on him around 4:25 a.m., 6abc reports.

Fire and EMS workers broke the back driver's side window to rescue the man and rush him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the outlet said.

Segal had been working a Super Bowl Sunday shift at the Woolly Mammoth bar on South Street just hours before he was violently killed, according to his last Facebook post.

Chris McNichol, the bar's owner, shared this statement to Daily Voice:

"We are devastated by the loss of our dear friend and colleague Roger Segal. Roger was an amazing individual in both his work and personal life. His commitment to his mother and brother were a constant reminder of the quality of his character. He brought laughter and joy to everyone he encountered and his energy (particularly about the Eagles) was infectious," he said.

"His life was taken far too soon by a senseless and tragic act of violence that has left all of us who knew and loved him with overwhelming sadness and anger. We hope that anyone with information will help law enforcement in identifying and bringing those responsible to justice. Our thoughts and prayers are with Roger Segal’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time," the statement continued.

As the news spread, loved ones, friends, and colleagues were left stunned and in disbelief.

"I've known Roger for about 20 years," Jared Seiler told Daily Voice. "He was a one of kind and you were lucky to be his friend. His positive influence will live on in the people he inspired for years to come," he added.

It was Seiler who first launched a GoFundMe to assist with funeral expenses and a memorial for Segal. The campaign had raised $10,200 of its $30,000 goal as of Thursday, Feb. 17.

A second GoFundMe launched by McNichol had raised upward of $35,000 as of Thursday.

Segal was a well-known and respected musician in the Philadelphia music scene and toured with various bands all over the world including, Undergirl, The Blessed Muthas, Trashlight Vision, Sorry and the Sinatras, and Brood of Vipers, according to Seiler.

"Through our tours, we formed a close-knit rock n' roll community of fans, bands, and vagabonds. Roger loved that lifestyle and he loved everyone in our community of misfits," Acey Slade, Segal's former Trashlight Vision bandmate wrote on Facebook.

"Known to never have a bad thing to say about anyone, [Segal] was a true individual, [and] a true gift to this world," said Jackie Phy, a woman who credits Segal for being supportive when she was starting out as a live sound engineer in the early 2000s -- a time she says was difficult to break into.

Segal's close friends told Daily Voice they will continue to honor his memory.

"Roger was so charismatic. His laughter was contagious as was his smile," Stephanie Jolles said. "Kind, loving, compassionate soul taken away from us too soon. We were all the better and blessed for knowing him and will forever be in our hearts."

"His enthusiasm was very contagious. Anyone who was lucky enough to be his friend is a better, more honest, more inviting person because of him. His positive influence will continue to spread for years to come," Rob Windfelder added.

"He showed us how it's done it is up to us to keep that spirit alive. And if you do it right people will end up liking you even more than they already do. Roger was one of a kind and we are lucky to have known him and to never forget him."

Funeral services were set for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks funeral home in Southampton.

No arrests have been made in Segal's death. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact local police.

