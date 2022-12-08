Pete Davidson Back On Instagram — With Unlikely Sidekick Eli Manning

Notoriously private comedian Pete Davidson has relaunched Instagram, this time with his most unexpected partner yet, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Davidson, 29, and Manning, 41, turned heads when the unlikely pair decided to create the verified joint account Wednesday, Dec. 7, under the handle "pete_eli10", which included a nod to the former NFL star's jersey number.

The duo added a link in their bio to a Youtube video tour of Pete's Brookyln apartment, showcasing his extensively decorated bedroom dedicated to the famously funny athlete, complete with blown up photos of the NFL star visiting a coffee shop.

For years, the public has gone without social media accounts for either of the funny men, making their surprise announcement just that more exciting.

Davidson has opened up over the years about his lack of social media, citing he has prioritized his mental health over having social media.

To get a view inside of Davidson's apartment and to check out their newly added photos, click here.

