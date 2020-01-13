Person Struck By Train In Montclair Suspends Service On Montclair-Boonton Line

Service was suspended on NJ Transit's Montclair-Boonton line Monday evening after a person was struck by a train.

The identified pedestrian was struck near the Clairmont Avenue crossing around 7 p.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

The train had left Hoboken at 6:33 p.m. and was bound to arrive in Lake Hopatcong at 8:14 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. None of the 400 passengers or employees on the train were injured, officials said.

Service had resumed around 8 p.m. with delays of up to an hour reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.